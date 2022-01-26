Two accused of trying to steal catalytic converters in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police report that two suspects are facing charges after being accused of trying to steal catalytic converters in Huntingdon County.

Darren Norris, 28, and Dena Norris, 49, both of Everett were reportedly charged after police were called to Raystown Road in Marklesburg Borough Jan. 19. Through the investigation, police say that both Darren and Dena had attempted to cut off and steal multiple catalytic converters from the victim’s cars.

Police report that charges are filed, however, court documents are currently empty for both suspects as of this writing.