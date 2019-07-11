Twenty One Pilots adds Bryce Jordan Center to current worldwide tour

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the massive response and demand, Twenty One Pilots have announced the new U.S. dates of their “Bandito Tour”

The Bryce Jordan Center made the list and will feature the hit band on October 18, 2019.

Working with Live Nation and Ticketmaster, they’re making sure the fans are first. By registering with Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” platform, you get first access to tickets long before resellers.

Now through July 14th, you can sign up and get access to purchase tickets. Sales to the general public will begin on July 16.

