Tussey Mountainback organizers donate $8,000 to Centre County nonprofit

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Organizers from the Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon have donated $8,000 to CommonFood Centre County.

CommonFood Centre County is a nonprofit that helps underserved and under-employed elderly, single-parent and low-income families in Centre County. President Jim Leaman said partnering with the Tussey Mountainback has been very exciting.

“The runners of the Mountainback race reflect the energy and community commitment of CommonFood Centre County, and this support will help us assist more families in Central Pennsylvania,” Leaman said.

“It’s humbling to put on an event that brings people together to challenge themselves in this wonderful natural setting, and knowing that in doing so, we’re helping hundreds of area families to address their most basic needs for nutrition,” said Mike Casper, the race’s founder and director. “It’s fitting to make this announcement at the Nittany Valley Running Club’s meeting, as the NVRC represents so well the goodwill and generosity that are so special about this community.”