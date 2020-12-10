Tussey Mountain schools to continue virtual learning through 2020

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tussey Mountain School District announced Thursday that they will continue virtual learning for the remainder of 2020.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the school district cites the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the county as their decision to extend virtual learning.

At this point, we find that we have too many of our employees in quarantine to be able to open our buildings and provide meaningful instruction to all our students. While school Christmas activities are usually a big part of our week before break, We felt that by taking steps now to mitigate the virus, we will provide ourselves with a better chance of getting back to a face to face mode sooner. That is our desire. Tussey Mountain School District Superintendent Dr. Jerry Shoemake



The school district tentatively plans to resume in-person instruction on Monday, January 11 with the hopes of a reduction of potential symptoms after the holiday season.

For more information, visit www.tmsd.net.