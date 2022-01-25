Turnpike driver taken to hospital after crash with plow truck

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Virginia man was taken to UPMC Somerset after crashing into a plow truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Monday evening.

The crash happened when a Virginia man was traveling through Jefferson Township when he attempted to pass a plow truck around mile marker 101.7. The plow truck was moving slowly with its amber lights flashing at the time. The Virginia man then tried to finish passing, but due to high amounts of traffic, he ended up hitting the right wing plow of the truck.

The Virginia man was taken to UPMC Somerset with suspected serious injuries. The plow truck driver had no reported injuries.