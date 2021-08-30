‘Turn the Towns Teal’ returns to Johnstown for Ovarian Cancer awareness

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the seventh year, students along with faculty and volunteers from Bishop McCort Catholic High School (BMCHS) will fasten teal bows on trees to support Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

They will be joining volunteers throughout all 50 states, Canada and Bermuda, who Turn the Towns Teal. Students will kick off this promotion by tying ribbons Tuesday, August 31 starting at 2:30 pm at Bishop McCort and then continue into downtown Johnstown.

“Our students have been involved with spreading the word about ovarian cancer for several years and Bishop McCort certainly appreciates the Ann Harris Smith Foundation sponsoring our involvement with this initiative,” BMCHS Principal and CAO, Tom Smith said.

The Ann Harris Smith Foundation`s contributions to the fight against Ovarian Cancer began in 2000 when Ann Smith was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. Shortly after her diagnosis, Ann and her family organized the first Laurel Auto Group Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic to help raise awareness about ovarian cancer. Ann lost her fight against this silent disease in 2002.

Not nearly as common as breast cancer, ovarian cancer still affects about one in 78 women. Ovarian cancer affects women in developing and developed countries similarly so it is important for them to be aware of the symptoms, risk factors and family history. Following are the symptoms to remember. If any persist for more than two weeks, you should contact your physician.

Persistent pelvic and stomach pain,

Increased abdominal size/persistent bloating,

Ongoing unusual fatigue,

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and

Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often

More information about ovarian cancer and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month can be found online.