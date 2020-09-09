Tuesday night shooting in Johnstown under investigation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police are investigating a shooting that left parked vehicles and a residence with damages.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Coleman Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Sept. 8. 10-15 shell casings were found in the area.

Several parked vehicles and a residence were struck by the bullets. Detectives are currently investigating the situation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100 or by texting “JPD” and your tip to 847411.