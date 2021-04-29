“TruNarc” drug analyzer offers a hand to Clearfield County police departments in their fight against drugs

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Clearfield County law enforcemen received a new tool in their fight against drugs on Thursday.

The TruNarc drug analyzer allows officers to quickly test for illegal substances by using a laser, to avoid possibly harming themselves. The TruNarc machine also gets results within minutes, which Vince McGinnis, chief of Clearfield Borough police department says will be a game changer.

“The prosecution for something like this is invaluable,” Mcginnis said. “That we can do this on site, be protected while we’re doing this, wear the protective equipment we need and complete the test within minutes.”

The device will be held at the Clearfield Borough police department and will be accessible to all six municipal police departments in Clearfield County.