Trump campaign bus stops in Central, PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As many know Pennsylvania is a swing state that will have an impact on the election this year. The campaigns are in full swing with one making its way to Central, PA.

The Team Trump On Tour Bus made a stop in Duncansville today at the Blair County Republican Headquarters.

This is part of their four-day tour across Pennsylvania to emphasize the importance of voting.

Chairman of the Pennsylvania Delegation, Lou Barletta, said he is excited to watch the debate tonight.

“I’m really looking forward to President Trump talking about all his accomplishments and all the promises he’s made and kept in the first four years, the greatest economy Americas ever seen,” Barletta said.

The team Trump tour bus is headed to Bellefonte for a watch party on the debate tonight.

Tomorrow they are finishing their campaign in Scranton.