CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for the person responsible for stealing a truck out of the Walmart parking lot.

A black 2009 Dodge Ram truck (crew cab) was stolen March 14 around 6 p.m. in the Richland Town Center Walmart parking lot, police announced Thursday. Police do not yet know the identity of the individual, so they are seeking the community’s assistance.

The truck that was stolen out of the Richland Walmart parking lot. (photo via Richland Township Police Department)

The suspect police said stole a truck out of the Richland Walmart parking lot. (photo via Richland Township Police Department)

If you have information about the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the stolen truck, reach out to the police department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.