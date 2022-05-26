BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a truck was stolen in April from a residence in Bedford County.

A 2002 black Ford F-150 was stolen from a house on Main Road in Colerain Township overnight on April 22, according to a press release. The truck is described to have some damage on the passenger side front windshield.

State police released the license plate number from the stolen truck as ZLN8860 but said that the suspect likely removed it or put a new plate on.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bedford County at (814)-623-6133.