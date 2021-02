BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash involving a pickup truck and a car had traffic diverted on Seventh Avenue at Fourth Street in Altoona Friday.

Altoona police responded to the incident along with Altoona Fire Department and AMED personnel. The Ford Ranger 4×4 pickup truck rolled over after marking contact with a Ford Escape.

No injuries were initially reported and the crash remains under investigation. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.