CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County.

The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they saw a pickup truck into the post office.

Photo via Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Photo via Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Photo via Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Photo via Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Photo via Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Photo via Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The driver of the truck managed to get out of the vehicle but was still stuck inside the office. Crews cleared a path at the rear door to get the person out, who was then sent to the hospital with minor injuries.