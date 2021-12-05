Truck causes damage to radio station’s yard, state police investigate

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a truck ran through a yard at a radio station in Ridgway Township, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damages.

Police say that for some reason, a truck described as a four-door, dual-wheeled, flatbed with large equipment in the back drove through The Hound Radio Station yard located at the 14000 block of Boot Jack Road in Elk County on Nov. 17.

The total amount of damage that was done to the yard was $950, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State police Ridgway at (814)-776-6136.