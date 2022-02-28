CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spring is right around the corner and come April 2, people across Pennsylvania will take to local waterways in hopes of catching trout. There are changes, however, coming to Cold Stream in Philipsburg that will impact the local trout fishing experience.

Trout stocking at Cold Stream is discontinued for 2022. Moving forward, the stream will be filled with wild trout.

“Our biologists have found that Cold Stream contains such a robust population of wild, naturally producing trout, that we don’t need to stock there anymore,” said Mike Parker, communications director Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. “By deeming Cold Stream a Class A Wild Trout Stream, it means that it’s one of the best of the best.”

Major improvements along the 1.27 miles of Cold Stream have allowed wild trout to survive and thrive.

“It’s a representation of healthy, clean water, and that’s what trout love,” said Parker.

The Fish and Boat Commission said this is great news, but community members who come to Cold Stream for the option to catch stock trout said it’s disappointing.

“It would impact the local community because of the access for children and people in the area that, backdoor, have a place to fish,” said Terry Irvin, coordinator for communications between the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and the Philipsburg-Osceola Fly-Fishing Club.

The commission said there will still be the same amount of stock trout available, just in new locations that need support.

“We’re not taking any out of the system, we’re just moving them to another nearby location for them to enjoy,” said Parker.

In this case, they’ll be going to Cold Stream Dam and sections of Black Moshannon Creek.

“It’s not going to be the same when you have to take a kid 11 miles away,” said Irvin. “[At Cold Stream] they can ride their bike, or walk to the creek, or their parents can drop them off and they can fish down through,”

There’s concern in the community that changing the type of trout will lessen the popularity of coming to Cold Stream.

“Wild brown trout are warier and more of a challenge and a lot of times they don’t grow as big as the fish we put in, so the attraction isn’t there,” said Irvin.

“We do understand that some people may have been fishing this section of the creek for many years, and this will be a change of plans for them if they choose to go somewhere where we’ve stocked trout,” said Parker. “However, they could go and fish there just as normal because… there are naturally occurring trout in that stream.”