Trout stocking begins in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission plans to begin trout stocking Tuesday in local water sources.

A crew of volunteers will be stocking Beaverdam Creek and the Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River. The stocking is occurring two weeks earlier to accommodate the earlier, statewide Mentored Youth Day on Mar. 27, and statewide opening day on Apr. 3.

A limited amount of volunteers were organized this year due to COVID-19 concerns. All stocking volunteers are required to wear masks and gloves.

The commission’s trout stocking schedule can be found at https://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx.