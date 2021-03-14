Troopers: Woman loses $1k to phone scam spoofing Texas Drug Enforcement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman was scammed out of $1,000 Friday after a caller alleged she had a drug warrant against her.

The caller claimed to be a part of the Texas Drug Enforcement Administration and advised the woman her social security number and assets would be frozen, according to state police. The caller requested the woman purchase two $500 Best Buy gift cards to prove her bank account information was the same as they had on file.

The woman then provided the card numbers to the caller that claimed she would be reimbursed with a $1,000 check. State police were notified of the incident and reached out to the Texas Drug Enforcement Administration who confirmed the scam is an ongoing issue.

PSP is advising anyone who receives a phone call requesting money or gift cards in exchange for anything to not provide any information.