Troopers: Wanted man allegedly used stolen gun to try and steal a car

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of Indiana are looking for a man who allegedly crashed a stolen car, then used a stolen rifle to try and steal another car from a man walking his dog.

Police report that David Paul Dilts, Jr, had allegedly crashed a stolen Nissan Frontier on November 29, in the area of Gamble Road and Germany Luthern Cemetary Road around 5:30 p.m.

It’s reported that Dilts then allegedly used a stolen .22 rifle on a man who was walking his dog, demanding that he give him the keys to the car in his driveway.

Reportedly, the man proceeded to disarm Dilts and throw him to the ground. Dilts then left the area on foot, leaving the stolen rifle behind.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of David Paul Dilts, Jr. you are asked to call State Police – Troop A at 724-357-1960.