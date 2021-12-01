Troopers: Thief loads up and steals car from Cambria County home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for answers after a Subaru Baja was stolen from a home after they suspect it was loaded on some kind of dolly or tow truck.

The incident happened sometime between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 when the Baja was removed from the side yard of a home on Cheyenne Drive in the White Township area of Cambria County. Troopers noted that there were no drag marks in the yard, leading them to believe the Baja was loaded onto a tow dolly, tow truck, or a rollback wrecker and pulled from the residence.

Anyone with any information on the 2005 dark blue Subaru Baja with plate ZNY1505 is asked to call state police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.