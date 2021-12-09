Troopers: Spike strips used in I-80 high-speed chase, two face charges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two men are in custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 with state troopers that turned up drugs, cash and other paraphernalia.

Carl Henry and Jamal Daniel, both 23-year-olds from New York, face a slew of felony charges following an incident that took place Thursday.

State police spotted a black BMW SUV with New York tags doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 80 Thursday when a traffic stop was attempted. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated to over 100 mph, losing troopers at first, according to the criminal complaint.

After state police out of DuBois found the BMW going south on SR 28 spike strips were set up ahead. The vehicle then avoided the spike strips and continued back on I-80 going west.

Another set of spike strips was then set up near the 63.9-mile marker and this time the vehicle ran over them causing it to hit a tractor-trailer, go off the road before coming back onto I-80 and finally coming to a rest in the median.

Both Daniel and Henry then got out of the car and tried to run from police but were shortly caught and arrested on the median. Troopers say that when the driver Henry was questioned he gave them a false name.

After executing a search warrant, state police found four debit cards with different names on them, seven small bags containing marijuana along with a grinder in the glove box, 19 sets of state identification cards with the same image and different names on them with credit cards and an orange purse in the backseat that had $1,252 in it.

Both Henry and Daniel are currently lodged in Clearfield County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 15. Henry has a monetary bail value set at $75,000 and Daniel has one set at $50,000.