Troopers searching for suspects involved in Route 30 shooting

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in Somerset County.

A man was found along Route 30 and 601 near Boswell with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and torso, according to Somerset District Attorney Jeff Thomas. Troopers questioned one person of interest and are seeking to identify two others that witnesses say were possibly involved.

The victim is said to be in critical condition in Conemaugh Hospital. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call state police.