Troopers searching for stolen AR-15

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield are searching for an AR-15 that was stolen from a Morris Township residence.

Troopers report that the owner went to the station to report that sometime between July 29, and August 3, an unknown person(s) stole the AR-15 from his residence on Morrisdale Allport Highway.

Troopers are looking for any information and ask anyone who has any to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

Stolen: DPMS Panther Oracle black .223 AR-15, serial number #FFH238586,

Value: $500