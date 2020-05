HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Police in Huntingdon are looking for Steven Brode.

Brode is a missing 46 year-old, white male from New Paris, PA.

He went missing Saturday and his car was found on Brook Road, in Woodward Township, Huntingdon.

If you have any information on this missing case you are asked to call huntingdon state police. (814) 627-3161