Troopers searching for missing Indiana County woman

UPDATE: INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Indiana County have reported that Cheryl Wieromiej has been found safe and thanks the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY — State police are searching for a woman on Tuesday after a family member reported her missing in Indiana County.

Troopers searching for Cheryl Wieromiej, 71 of Armagh, PA say she was last seen on August 10 at 1:30 p.m. at her residence on Church Street. Wieromiej had reportedly left her residence and was believed to be traveling to an appointment in Indiana.

She was driving her white 2007 Pontiac G6 sedan bearing Pennsylvania registration DBG3922 and a “COEXIST” bumper sticker when she departed from her residence.

Cheryl L. Wieromiej

Wieromiej is 5’07” tall with blue eyes and short brown hair. She was wearing glasses, a white shirt and dark patterned leggings at the time she was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding Cheryl Wieromiejs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.