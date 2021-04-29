Troopers searching for missing Clearfield County man

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man who was reported missing in Clearfield County.

Dustin Clark, 37 of Madera was last seen leaving his residence on 93 Gosser Road on April 23. Troopers say Clark is a white male with blue eyes measuring 6 foot 4 inches.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clark is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.

