Bedford, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Police in Bedford say they are searching for a missing 16 year-old-girl.

According to the police, Kinley Barnes was last seen at her residence at 5151 Forrest Avenue in Bedford Township at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Barnes was last known to be wearing a camo jacket, black leggings and multi-colored boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the PSP Bedford Station 814-623-6133