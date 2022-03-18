CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Cambria County State Police are searching for a 16-year old that ran away from his home in Reade Township early Friday morning.

According to a press release, Jesse Spiridigliozzi of Fallentimber ran away from his home located at Executive Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers describe him as being 5’08 tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Jesse Spiridigliozzi (left) Jase Spiridigliozzi (right)

Troopers are also still searching for Jesse’s twin brother Jase Spiridigliozzi, who ran away from the home on the night of Oct. 24-Oct. 25, according to the release. Troopers describe Jase as being 5’05 tall and weighing 110 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He also has homemade tattoos that were done in black ink on both of his hands.

It was recently confirmed that Jase was spotted in the Pittsburgh area, Troopers said. Both of them also have ties to the Altoona area.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the runaway juveniles is asked to immediately contact 911 state police in Cambria at 814-471-6500.