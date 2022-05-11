SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for two people in a Walmart theft investigation in Somerset.

Police say the two pictured females walking into the Walmart at 2028 N Center Avenue on Tuesday, May 10 at around 3:30 p.m. they reportedly stole merchandise with a value of $580.48 and fled. They drove off in a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online with an anonymous tip by clicking here.