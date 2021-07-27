Troopers search for trucks, drivers involved in theft investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information on two trucks that were used in a reported theft from PG Recycling on Sunday, July 28.

The trucks pictured were reportedly used in a theft of wooden pallets from PG Recycling, 155 Rossman Rd, Snyder Twp., Blair County. The wooden pallets were stolen on Sunday, July 28, at approximately 8:53 p.m. Approximately 28 total pallets were stolen valued at $420.

The first vehicle is described as a maroon in color Ram 1500 with a large white decal in the rear windshield possibly reading “Country Time.” This truck also has a black vertical stripe on bed of the truck near the tailgate. Chrome running boards are also visible.

The second vehicle is a white color Nissan Titan XD pickup truck with what appears to be a small lift with black wheels. The truck has a large black brush guard/bumper in the front and a soft black tonneau cover.

HOW TO CONTACT

Anyone with any information on the to trucks pictured, or the incident in question are asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.