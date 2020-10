HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information after vandalism and theft occurred at a home in Hollidaysburg.

Troopers report that the incident occured on Elm Street in Hollidaysburg between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. A horse trailer batter box was vandalized and the registration plate, reading XKM8678, was stolen from the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.