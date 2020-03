WEST DECATUR, CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers out of PSP Clearfield are searching for a stolen 2012 Polaris Ranger 500 UTV.

The UTV was reportedly stolen overnight of March 8 into the morning hours of March 9, 2020, from Long Run Road.

The UTV is described as red with a silver home-made roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.