CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Emporium are searching for a stolen Ford Explorer Sport Trac that was taken from a home in Lumber Township.

The 2005 Ford was described as black in color and was taken from the residence along CCC Memorial Highway sometime in the morning of Jan. 15. The plates for the Ford read YRP6895.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police in Emporium at 814-486-3321.