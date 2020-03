HALFMOON TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information on the theft of two chainsaws.

The incident happened on February 29, when an unknown suspect(s) took two chainsaws from a building on Halfmoon Valley Road.

Police are looking for a Husqvarna chainsaw with 3-foot long bar with green writing, worth $1,000, and a Husqvarna 445/455 with a 16-inch bar with a bolt missing from the handle, worth $400.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call state police.