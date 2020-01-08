Troopers search for stolen car out of Cambria County

SANKERTOWN, CAMBRIA Co, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a car that was stolen from a garage on Beech Street sometime early Wednesday morning.

Police say the car was stolen overnight going into Wednesday morning. The unknown suspect(s) got in through an unlocked door on the detached garage.

Once inside the garage door was opened and the car was driven away.

Police are searching for a gray 2018 Nissan Versa with PA plates reading: KXA 1798.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.