Troopers search for saw theft suspects in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two individuals who reportedly stole two saws from a home in Rush Township.

The theft reportedly occurred on Sept. 24 around 7:30 a.m. when troopers say two men in a Red Chevrolet Cavalier stole a 272K concrete saw and a 20-inch chainsaw from a residence along Spike Island Road in Osceola Mills. Both saws were Husqvarna brand and are worth $1,000 total.

One suspect was reportedly seen to have red or auburn-colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.

