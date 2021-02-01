Troopers search for runaway teen possibly in Cambria, Blair county

(WTAJ) — Troopers are searching for a runaway juvenile out of Reade Twp., Cambria County after he left his residence on foot Monday morning at approximately 6 a.m. and failed to return home.

Cody M. Schneider, 17, was reportedly wearing a black jacket, a black AC/DC hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots and was carrying a blue Reebok duffle bag.

During the course of the investigation, troopers learned that Schneider received a ride from a passerby to the Sheetz convenience store in Bellwood, Blair County.

Troopers say that he was seen on surveillance video walking toward the Bellwood Martin’s gas station at approximately 7:15 a.m. Schneider’s intended destination is unknown.

He is described as 5’08” tall and 205 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of runaway juvenile Cody M. Schneider is asked to immediately contact the PSP Troop A, Ebensburg Station at 814-471-6500.