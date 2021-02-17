Troopers search for runaway Cambria County teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for a runaway teen from Cambria County.

Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 15, of Reade Twp. left his home on Feb. 1 at 2:15 p.m. and has not returned. Police said he might be visiting acquaintances in the Altoona or Roaring Spring area. He also may be accompanied by an unknown juvenile female.

Police do not suspect foul play in this incident.



Jase W. Spiridigliozzi,

Jase is 5’05” and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jase is asked to immediately contact the Troop A, Ebensburg Station at 814-471-6500.