JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are attempting to locate 43-year-old Shannon L. Gray.

SHANNON GRAY

Gray was last seen Feb. 6 at 2 a.m. with three Pit Bulls in Corsica. She is 5’7″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to state police, Gray was last seen with Michael and Jeremy Francis of Albany, N.Y.



Anyone with information should contact PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit at (814)-938-0510.