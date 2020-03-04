Troopers search for man wanted on theft charges

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA State Police in Huntingdon are searching for a man that’s wanted in connection to a theft in Todd Township in Huntingdon County back on July 6, 2018.

Through the investigation, it was determined by troopers that Dylon Earl Fincham broke into vending machines with a crowbar and stole money.

Fincham’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fincham are asked to contact PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161 and speak to the Crime Corporal or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316/warrants/fincham-dylon-earl-theft-unlaw-taking-movable-prop