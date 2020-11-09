Troopers search for ‘gas bandit’ in Clearfield County

MUNSON, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are searching for a suspect after getting two different reports of an attempt to steal gas from vehicles, resulting in over $1,000 in damages this time around.

According to the report, the unknown suspect drilled a hole into the victim’s gas tank on their vehicle in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2020. The suspect then attempted to steal the gas from the tank.

State Police out of Clearfield made note in the report that this is the second reported case in the area within the past several weeks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.