Troopers search for car stolen from local business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a stolen car from the Imler & Son’s parking lot in Snake Spring Township on Monday while the employee was working.

According to the report, the owner of the 2011 silver Nissan Sentra parked it in the rear of the business at 9528 Lincoln Highway when he arrived for work at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18. When leaving for the day, that’s when the man realized his car wasn’t there any longer and called the police.

Troopers out of the Bedford barracks are continuing to investigate. If you have any information on the stolen Nissan Sentra, you’re asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.