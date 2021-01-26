Troopers respond to school bus crash in Indiana Co.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers responded to a crash involving a school bus in Burrell Township.

Police said the school bus was with the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District and happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 within the 2000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road.

The school bus slid off the road and crashed into an embankment and tree. Five students were on the bus at the time and only minor injuries were reported, according to police.

Troopers said they noticed icy road conditions in the area. They were assisted by officials from the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, and Black Lick VFD.