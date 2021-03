Troopers: Over $2K in guns, ammo stolen from Somerset home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a suspect who stole over $2,000 worth of firearms and ammo from a home in Windber.

The incident occurred on March 12 between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence on Berkey Road and removed multiple guns and ammunition valued at $2,790. All stolen items are listed below:

• MODEL B-63MODEL B-64MODEL B-65CMODEL B-68MODEL B-963MODEL B-967_SAVAGE 99CD SAVAGE BOLT ACTION.

• REMO 700 REMINGTON BOLT ACTION.

• BROWN MFG. CO. BPS BROWNING BPS SHOTGUN.

• STURM, RUGER AND COMPANY, INC. AKA RUGER SOUTHPORT, CT STURM RUGER MODELL 77/22 BLACK SYNTHETIC.

• STURM, RUGER AND COMPANY, INC. AKA RUGER SOUTHPORT, CT AMERICAN STRUM RUGER / AMERICAN BOLT ACTION, .300 BLACKOUT TAN STOCK.

• 7MM REM. MAG.

• .22 MAG AMMUNITION.

• 12 GAUGE SHOTGUN SHELLS.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Somerset at (814) 445-4104.