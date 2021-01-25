Troopers: Over $12K worth of rigging equipment stolen from vehicle

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft involving stolen rigging equipment worth thousands.

The incident occurred in Highland Township on Ogrin Road where the victim reported multiple items stolen from his rigging vehicle. Tire chains, 2 rod elevators, T-60 Guiberson flips, tubing bales, set tubing elevators, pipe wrenches, and allen wrenches were all found to be missing.

The equipment is estimated to be worth $12,500. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ridgeway at (814) 776-6136.