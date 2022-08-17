ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop turned into a possible DUI after the driver was reportedly driving nude when pulled over.

State police out of Ridgway stopped a vehicle on Aug. 10 around 10:45 p.m. for a standard traffic stop on Route 219, just south of Brandy Camp Road in Horton Township.

Troopers reported that they stopped a Ford F-150 committing multiple traffic violations. The driver, 60-year-old Russell Mowrey, was pulled over and found to be naked behind the wheel.

According to the state police report, Mowrey was taken to Penns Highland Elk County and agreed to a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending the toxicology report.