MIDDLECREEK TWP, SOMERSET CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset took a man into custody after they say he used a steak knife and rolling pin to cause severe injuries to a woman.

Jeffrey Flaherty, 47, was arrested and charged after an incident on December 4, 2019, where he reportedly used both items as weapons to inflict injuries to the unnamed woman.

Flaherty was taken into custody and police report that charges have been filed against him.