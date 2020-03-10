Troopers: Man hallucinating in boxers resisted arrest and fingerprinting

WINSLOW TWP., JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers responded to a call on Vo-Tech Road in Winslow Township after being told there was a man wearing only boxers and shoes, lying in the middle of the road, yelling at people who weren’t there.

Police say they found 22-year-old Cody Shakespeare when they arrived. Cody, refusing to identify himself, was noticed to be under the influence of drugs based on his dilated pupils, redness at the nostrils, elevated pulse, and being extremely agitated and combative.

Shakespeare appeared to be hallucinating and talking to people that didn’t exist while he was also refusing to identify himself.

Police told Shakespeare that he was under arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Police say that’s when he began to clench his fists and resist arrest.

Shakespeare was finally placed in the back of a marked patrol car and taken to PSP DuBois to be fingerprinted and identified. Troopers say Shakespeare resisted being printed and was finally taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a laceration above the eye.

While there, Shakespeare finally identified himself.

Charges have been filed.