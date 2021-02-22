Troopers: Man charged after threatening to shoot woman, teen

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after police say he threatened two people, including a teenage girl, with a gun before a woman wrestled the weapon away from him.

Roger Swoope Jr., 45, of Bigler, was reportedly very drunk when he got into an argument with the woman on Saturday morning at about 8:30 a.m. Swoope pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot her and the teenager, according to charges filed by state police.

The woman reportedly got the gun off him and he drove off. However while state police were investigating the incident at the residence, Swoope dove by on Bigler Road. He was subsequently pulled over and arrested. State police said at the time he was arrested, Swoope had open containers of alcohol in his pickup truck. State police noted that he still thought he had the gun, although the woman had already turned it over to the trooper.

Swoope was charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and DUI. He posted $25,000 cash bail through a bail bond company on Sunday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.