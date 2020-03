PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was placed in Centre County Jail after Troopers say he physically assaulted his wife.

Clint Stiles, 34, was taken into custody when police were called to his residence for a report of a domestic dispute just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Through the course of the investigation, troopers say Stiles assaulted his wife during an argument.

They report that Stiles is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.