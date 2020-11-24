Troopers make arrest after finding Saint Marys man sleeping in a car

JAY TWP., ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys man was arrested on multiple warrants after troopers found him sleeping in his car.

According to the report, on Nov. 11, state police responded to a man sleeping in his car on Hoover Street in Jay Township. They were able to identify him as 39-year-old David Plaszenski only to discover he has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Police report that Plaszenski also had drugs in his pockets when searched, but did not specify what it may have been. He was taken into custody and arraigned.